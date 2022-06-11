Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie lifted the cottages.com MacTavish Cup for the first time in 11 years after coming from two down to beat Caberfeidh 5-2 in the final.

Cabers led through Ali MacLennan's 25-yard opener and Craig MacLennan scrambled in their second from close range just after the half-hour.

Savio Genini converted a goalmouth scramble into a lifeline for Kingussie then found time to slip in an even more unobtrusive but vital equaliser just before the half-time whistle.

Kingussie gained little benefit from their second-half wind advantage until Roddy Young put them ahead with a short range lob at the left post, with keeper Iain McColl apparently stranded.

And, two minutes later, the cup was on its way down the A9 to Badenoch when Dylan Borthwick's shot from the left made it 4-2 and Ruaraidh Anderson then got the fifth.

Elsewhere, Newtonmore returned to second in the Mowi Premiership, reducing Kingussie's lead to four points with a 2-1 success at Kilmallie in their game in hand.

Fraser MacKintosh got an early opener for Newtonmore and Conor Jones made it two in advance of a swift response from Daniel Stewart.