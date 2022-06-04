Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Fort William earned their first Premiership victory of the season, 3-2 at home to the only remaining winless side in the league; Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Kingussie extended their lead to five points with a late 1-0 home win over Oban Camanachd and Kinlochshiel went second when they beat Kyles 3-0.

Lovat remain in contention after a 3-1 defeat of Caberfeidh at Kiltarlity.

Inveraray, from the National Division, overcame Premiership side Kilmallie 4-2 in the Camanachd Cup.

It was the last remaining quarter final place and Inverary now look forward to taking on Lovat.

Ewen Fraser gave Glasgow Mid Argyll an early lead at An Aird but this was quickly cancelled out by Lewis Morrison. John McNulty put the visitors back in front just on half-time but a second-half double from Bryan Simpson gave the victory to Fort William at their seventh attempt.

Fort also rise three places off the bottom where they are replaced by the Glasgow side.

Only eight minutes remained when James Falconer got the only goal of the game for table-toppers Kingussie against Oban Camanachd, maintaining the Badenoch side's 100% record.

In contrast, Archie MacRae, Ali Nixon and John MacRae all scored in the first half hour to secure second place for Kinlochshiel at Balmacara.

Lovat got off to an even faster start and by midway through the first half were 3-0 up thanks to a Marc MacLachlan double split by Fraser Heath. Connor MacGregor pulled one back for Cabers with 10 minutes left.

Stuart Callison put Kilmallie apparently well on their way to the last eight of the Camanachd Cup with an early double but Fraser Watt quickly got one back for Inveraray before Lewis Montgomery's equaliser.

A penalty from Watt edged the lower league side ahead early in the second half and Montgomery clinched the tie at the death.

A Euan McCormick hat-trick helped National Division leaders Beauly to maintain their unbeaten record with a 6-1 defeat of Glenurquhart in Drumnadrochit.

Skye, 3-2 winners at Glengarry, and Col Glen who edged Bute 2-1 progressed in the Ferguson Balliemore Cup.