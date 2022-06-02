Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Andy MacKintosh captained Newtonmore to cup triumphs in 2018

Tributes have been paid after former Scotland international shinty defender Andy MacKintosh died aged 31.

MacKintosh captained Newtonmore when they lifted both the Camanachd Cup and the MacTavish Cup in 2018.

The club stated on Facebook: "The darkest of shadows has been cast as Andy's bright light has gone from us, the shinty world and our community."

Shinty commentator Hugh Dan MacLennan wrote that "there are no words which can be of comfort".

"I cannot recall the shinty community ever being tested like this in my lifetime," he said. "It is an apparently endless list of good people taken far too soon."

Rival shinty clubs from around Scotland replied to the post to send their condolences at the shock news.