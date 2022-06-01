Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lynne Beattie (left) & Melissa Coutts (right) have been a partnership since 2015

Scottish beach volleyball duo Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts will represent the nation at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The pair, currently ranked 140 in the world, have been a partnership since 2015 and reached the quarter-finals of the Games in Australia in 2018.

Back-to-back qualification was secured last year after an impressive second-placed finish in qualifying.

"We've got many great memories from four years ago," Coutts said.

"The atmosphere was really special in Australia, but with it being a UK-based Games I'm sure this one will be even better."

Beattie, who captained Team GB in indoor volleyball at the London 2012 Olympic Games, added: "Being part of a large team isn't something we get to do very often so we'll be looking to make the most of it."