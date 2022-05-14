Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Action between Kingussie and Lovat

There was drama at Tighnabruich as Celtic Society Cup holders Kyles Athletic reached another final with a 124th minute equaliser and a penalty shootout victory against Oban Camanachd.

Kyles' opponents will be Glasgow Mid Argyll who edged Inveraray 2-1.

Kingussie extended their 100% record to 10 league and cup games with a 4-2 defeat of Lovat in the semi-final of the MacTavish Cup.

Newtonmore reduced Kingussie's lead in the Mowi Premiership to three points with a 2-1 success over Fort William in their game in hand. Kinlochshiel consolidated third place with a 3-0 defeat of Kilmallie.

Scott MacMillan opened the scoring for Oban in the first half of extra-time. That looked as if it might be enough for Camanachd until the fourth minute of stoppage time in extra-time when Ross MacRae sent the tie to penalties where Kyles, now down to 11 men, clinched it 3-0.

A goal early in each half from Ally MacKerracher put Mid Argyll 2-0 up before Fraser Watt pulled one back for Inveraray to create a gripping last 15 minutes.

Roddy Young, Savio Genini and Iain Fraser gave Kingussie a 3-0 half-time lead. Greg Matheson replied before Young restored the three-goal cushion and Marc MacLachlan got a second for Lovat. Kingussie will meet the winners of the postponed tie between Skye and Caberfeidh.

Fraser MacMillan scored twice in the first half for Newtonmore before a late Arran MacPhee goal for Fort.

Jordan Fraser opened for Kinlochshiel just before half-time. John MacRae made it 2-0 on the hour and Fraser added his second. Fort and Kilmallie still await their first league wins and occupy the bottom two places in the Premiership.

Iain Fyfe scored a hat-trick for rejuvenated Lochaber as they swept Aberdour aside 6-0 in the National Division.

Lennon Campbell got four, including a hat-trick in nine minutes, as Oban Celtic ousted Cruachanside 8-1 in the Ferguson Balliemore Cup.