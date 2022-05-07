Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Mowi Premiership - Caberfeidh v Kyles Athletic

A resounding 5-0 home win over Fort William extended Kingussie's 100% league record to seven games and sent them five points clear in the Mowi Premiership.

Kinlochshiel went third with a 3-0 defeat of Oban Camanachd and there was a 2-2 draw between Caberfeidh and Kyles at Strathpeffer.

Glasgow Mid Argyll swamped Oban Celtic 10-0 in the Celtic Society Cup while Lovat reached the semi finals of the MacTavish Cup with a 4-1 defeat of Kilmallie.

The shock of the first round in the Ferguson Balliemore Cup was a 3-0 defeat of Glenurquhart by Strathglass in Drumnadrochit.

Savio Genini scored Kingussie's first and last, with a double from Dylan Borthwick and one from Ruaridh Anderson in between. Kingussie add their seven straight league wins to their progress in two cups in a so far perfect season.

It took Kinlochshiel's Keith MacRae over an hour to break the deadlock at Mossfield, before late follow ups from David Falconer and Archie MacRae confirmed the points.

Craig Morrison gave Caberfeidh an early lead which was cancelled by Scott MacDonald. Morrison made a repeat performance before half-time and Ross MacRae's penalty equaliser for Kyles came only four minutes before the final whistle.

Hat-tricks from Mid Argyll's Ewan Fraser and Calum McLay tore Oban Celtic apart after John McNulty's opener. There were also two from Ally McKerracher and one from Hamish Anderson.

Lewis Birrell grabbed a shock opener for Kilmallie, but Lovat stormed back after Duncan Davidson's equaliser with two more from Fraser Heath and another from Callum Cruden. Lovat progress to a semi-final against Kingussie.

Strathglass brushed aside their 4-1 league defeat by Glenurquhart seven days previously when Penri Jones opened in the second minute and added a second just before the 30-minute mark. Scott Douglas got the third early in the second half.

Inverness eliminated Lochaber 4-2, Col Glen won 1-0 at Ballachulish and Bute edged Aberdour 2-1.