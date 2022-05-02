Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Michael Stewart has apologised for comments made in 2020

Michael Stewart has apologised to former Rangers communications director James Traynor for comments made on BBC Radio Scotland two years ago.

A statement published on Twitter read: "I would like to apologise to Jim Traynor for comments about him on the BBC Sportsound programme on Monday 3 February 2020 and any distress caused to him and his family.

"On the programme, I referred (to) Jim as a dangerous character, a bully and someone who tries to create division for personal gain."

Stewart added: "I had no justification for those remarks and I withdraw them unreservedly.

"I realise that my remarks and the subsequent social media storm caused Jim and his family a lot of upset which I sincerely regret.

"I am also conscious that my remarks have caused embarrassment to Rangers Football Club and I would like to apologise to them too."

BBC Scotland apologised to Mr Traynor at the time.