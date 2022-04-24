Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Manchester Raiders are the only unbeaten team in the eight-strong British Kabaddi League at the end of the competition's third weekend.

Raiders and hosts Birmingham Bulls played out a thrilling 43-43 draw on Saturday and the Manchester team's superior experience told against an athletic Walsall Hunters in Sunday's 74-32 victory.

London Lions enjoyed wins over injury-hit Glasgow Unicorns and a competitive Birmingham team.

Leicester Warriors claimed their first win of the tournament on Saturday, their youthful team defeating Edinburgh Eagles 54-19, though the Eagles were hampered by the loss of top Polish raider Alex Bula to a back injury.

Manchester, led by their extrovert captain Kishan Mistry, top the table with 19 points. Their six wins and a draw puts them one point ahead of London Lions, who have lost once. Glasgow Unicorns sit third with 15 points and the Bulls are on 13.

The finals weekend will be held in Glasgow on Saturday 30 April and Sunday 1 May.

Saturday's results

Wolverhampton Wolfpack 72-23 Edinburgh Eagles

Birmingham Bulls 43-43 Manchester Raiders

Glasgow Unicorns 45-39 Walsall Hunters

Edinburgh Eagles 19-54 Leicester Warriors

Sunday's results

London Lions 43-30 Glasgow Unicorns

Manchester Raiders 74-32 Walsall Hunters

Wolverhampton Wolfpack 65-29 Leicester Warriors

Birmingham Bulls 33-43 London Lions