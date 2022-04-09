Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie maintained their 100% start to the Premiership season

Kingussie beat local rivals Newtonmore 1-0 to move three points clear in shinty's Premiership.

Roddy Young got the only goal of the Badenoch derby to maintain Kingussie's 100% record and inflict Newtonmore's first defeat of the season.

Kyles Athletic sit third after overwhelming Oban Camanachd 6-2 at Mossfield Park.

Meanwhile, Kilmallie remain in bottom place after a 1-1 draw with Glasgow Mid Argyll.

At Mossfield, the prolific Roddy MacDonald got a hat-trick for Kyles while Somhairle Thomson scored two and Scott MacDonald also found the net.

Connor Howe gave Camanachd hope when he made it 2-1 but Daniel Cameron's strike was just a late consolation.

Ewen Fraser set Glasgow Mid Argyll on course for their first win but their hopes were dashed when Innes Blackhall grabbed Kilmallie's first point.

Elsewhere, National Division leaders Beauly maintained their unbeaten record with a 6-0 defeat of Lochaber.

Finlay MacLennan and Ross Forbes both scored doubles in Beauly's emphatic win.

Elsewhere in the National Division there was a narrow 2-1 success for Inveraray over Strathglass at Cannich while Aberdour and Oban Celtic drew 1-1 in Fife.

And there was a goal fest at Strathpeffer in the MacTavish Cup when Caberfeidh ousted Glenurquhart 7-4.

The sides exchanged nine goals before Caberfeidh finally settled it with two further scores.

Craig Morrison led the way for Cabers with four while Taylor Condon, Blair Morrison and Kevin Bartlett got one each.

This all followed Glen's first-minute opener from David MacLennan who added a second after contributions from Angus MacCallum and Joshua MacDonald-Haig.

Caberfeidh now meet Fort William in the last eight.