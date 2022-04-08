Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre sits at two over par after two rounds of the Masters

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre vowed to go on the attack in the final two rounds of the Masters after comfortably making an eighth cut from eight major starts.

MacIntyre carded a second consecutive 73 at Augusta National for a halfway total of two over par.

The 25-year-old finished 12th on his Masters debut last year and was in the top 10 in the last two Open Championships.

"It's a brilliant record to have," said MacIntyre.

"You never want to miss a cut in a major.

"Every time you get into a major, you want to make the cut and then try and compete. It's brilliant to know that my game stands up in the toughest of tests against the best players.

"I'm in a good spot. I'm playing solid, I'm putting it decent. I've just not had any magic yet.

"I think sometimes I get too defensive. I think the more you play, the more you get defensive.

"Last year I had no fears, I had no memories, so I could be aggressive. But over the weekend, we can just take the reins off and go at it."