Kingussie's 2-1 home win over Kinochshiel in the Mowi Premiership keeps them a point clear of local rivals Newtonmore, who defeated Fort William 3-1.

Lovat remained in touch with a 1-0 defeat of Oban Camanachd at Balgate through Graeme MacRae, while Glasgow Mid Argyll gained their first point in a 1-1 draw with Kyles Athletic.

The highlight of the second tier National Division was a 9-0 romp for Strathglass against Oban Celtic at Cannich.

The Scottish Junior Championship for the HIS Sutherland Cup got underway, highlighted by a 6-0 win for Glenurquhart over Inverness.

Roddy Young put Kingussie ahead with an early strike and John MacRae equalised early in the second half. However, it took Ruairidh Anderson just six minutes to extend Kingussie's 100% record to all four games so far.

At the Eilan, Newtonmore had to chase the game after Lewis Morrison opened for Fort William. But the Fort suffered a triple blow in just four minutes when Duncan MacPherson put Newtonmore in front with a quickfire double and Arran MacPhee was sent off. Conor Jones got More's third just before half-time.

Oliver MacRae gave Glasgow Mid Argyll the lead late in the first half against Kyles, but there was still time before the interval for Roddy MacDonald to grab the equaliser. With three draws from four games, Kyles are still seeking their first win.

Strathglass were on fire in the National Division at Cannich where Penri Jones and Michael Stokes both scored hat-tricks, while Steven Hyslop got two and the unfortunate Andy MacDonald scored into his own net.

Beauly remain two points clear of Skye after their 2-2 draw in Portree. Danny Morrison opened for the home side in the first minute before Euan MacCormick's quick double sent Beauly in ahead at half time. James Pringle got Skye's equaliser.

Four goals in just 25 minutes from James MacPherson spearheaded Glenurquhart's cup eclipse of Inverness.

However, it was a lot closer for Inveraray who edged the newly merged Strachur-Dunoon club 3-2 after extra time, and closer still for Lewis Camanachd who eliminated Boleskine 2-0 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.