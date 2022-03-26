Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kilmallie, right, secured cup progress at the expense of Inverness

Lovat bounced back from a Covid outbreak to oust MacTavish Cup holders Kinlochshiel 3-0 in the first round at Balmacara.

Fort William opened their season with a 3-0 away win over Strathglass while Newtonmore eliminated Lochaber at The Eilan by the same scoreline.

Kilmallie edged out Inverness 3-2 and visitors Skye routed Glengarry 7-0.

In the Mowi Premiership, Kingussie defeated Kyles 2-0 while Oban Camanachd had a 5-1 home success over Caberfeidh.

Lewis Tawse got a goal in each half for Lovat whose previous game was cancelled because of Covid issues. Greg Matheson made sure of victory with quarter of an hour left.

Calum Shepherd gave Fort William a 1-0 half-time lead before Ali MacRae and Lewis Morrison wrapped it up.

A Max Campbell goal bookended by a Struan Ross double sent Newtonmore through to the next round.

At Kilmallie, a Stephen MacAllister own goal gave Inverness a lead that lasted for just one minute before Shane O'Rua equalised.

Stuart Callison and O'Rua's second put Kilmallie 3-1 ahead before Steven Bellshaw pulled one back for battling Inverness.

A Sorley MacDonald hat-trick, Jordan Murchison double and goals from John Gillies and Iain MacLellan gained comfortable progress for Skye.

Savio Genini and Dylan Borthwick were on target to secure both league points for Kingussie.

Oban Camanachd roared back from Blair Morrison's opener to thrash Caberfeidh. Daniel Madej and Louie MacFarlane both netted doubles while Daniel MacVicar got a single.

A second-half double from Lewis Montgomery helped Inveraray to a 3-0 away win over Oban Celtic in the National Division.