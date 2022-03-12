Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Zander MacRae scored both of Kinlochshiel's goals against Caberfeidh

Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel gained their first Mowi Premiership points with a 2-0 victory over Caberfeidh in Strathpeffer.

Meanwhile, Newtonmore maintained their 100% record with the same scoreline at home to newly-promoted Glasgow Mid Argyll.

In the National Division, Glenurquhart had a comprehensive 6-0 win over Aberdour in Drumnadrochit and it was 5-0 for Beauly in their local derby against visitors Strathglass. Lochaber defeated Oban Celtic 3-1 at Spean Bridge.

Zander MacRae scored 15 minutes into each half for Kinlochshiel, who owe so much of their current success to the MacRae clan.

Mid Argyll, despite their recent return to the top flight, almost held Newtonmore at bay until half-time, but Drew MacDonald got More's opener as the whistle beckoned. Fraser MacKintosh put the game beyond doubt midway through the second half.

In the second tier, Charlie MacLeod opened for Glenurquhart and Connor Golabek made it 2-0 after quarter of an hour.

John Barr doubled that lead with a goal in each half and Andrew Corrigan added a late brace. Aberdour, who and have conceded 15 goals without reply in their first two games, have been finding their debut season in national shinty a challenge.

A Sean Stewart hat-trick for Beauly, bookended by goals from Robert Brindle and Jack MacDonald, saw off Strathglass.

Findlay MacDonald and Connor Sweeney put Lochaber 2-0 up before Celtic's Euan Campbell scored the only goal by a losing side in the day's senior games. However, Sweeney restored Lochaber's two-goal cushion with a penalty.