Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Adam Thomas (right) won the British Indoors title at the weekend

Jenny Selman and Adam Thomas will represent Team GB for the first time as seniors after being confirmed among five Scots for the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade this month.

They will be joined by Guy Learmonth in the 800m and 1500m duo Neil Gourlay and Erin Wallace in the 33-strong team.

Thomas, 26, broke the Scottish 60m record while winning the British indoor title at the weekend.

Selman won her first British 800m senior title at the age of 30.

She held off compatriot and Olympic finalist Jemma Reekie, seven years her junior, to take gold in Birmingham.

Selman's participation in the World Indoors from 18-20 March will come nine days after her 31st birthday and be her first GB and Northern Ireland appearance since she was a junior 13 years ago.

The 21-year-old Wallace, who has only ever featured previously at a European Team Championships, made the squad after claiming a silver medal at the weekend along with Learmonth and Gourlay.

Together, it means Scotland has its second highest representation for the World Indoors, only being surpassed by the eight picked for the event in Birmingham in 2018.

Scots in Great Britain & Northern Ireland team

Women's 800m - Jenny Selman (Fife AC)

Women's 1500m - Erin Wallace (Giffnock North AC)

Men's 60m - Adam Thomas (Bracknell AC)

Men's 800m - Guy Learmonth (Lasswade)

Men's 1500m - Neil Gourley (Giffnock North)