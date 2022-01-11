Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Recent SPFL games have been played in front of restricted numbers

Full crowds can return to Scottish outdoor sporting events from Monday, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The Scottish government last month introduced Covid restrictions that capped attendances at events at 500.

The Scottish Premiership then brought forward its winter break.

Other leagues have continued as scheduled while, in rugby, Edinburgh and Glasgow also played in front of restricted numbers at the weekend.

No update was given for indoor sporting events such as ice hockey matches which had seated attendances reduced to 200, with the first minister stating she will offer clarity next week.

The first minister said the "Covid certification scheme will remain in place" but with "two important changes" for organisers of events.

"Firstly, our guidance will now stipulate that the organisers of large events of 1,000 or more people should check the certification status of at least 50% of attendees, rather than the current 20%, or at least 1,000 people - whichever figure is higher," Ms Sturgeon explained.

"And, second, from Monday the requirement to be 'fully vaccinated' for the purposes of Covid certification will include having a booster if the second dose was more than four months ago.

"It will still be possible to gain admission to events and venues covered by the certification scheme by providing proof of a recent negative lateral flow test."

The Premiership played one round of fixtures in front of largely empty grounds but postponed two rounds of games.

Monday's meeting of Celtic and Hibernian is the first game of one of those postponed rounds, with most top-flight clubs resuming next Tuesday. And the other round of matches, including Celtic v Rangers, Hibernian v Hearts and Dundee v Dundee United will be played in February.

The Championship, Leagues 1 and 2 and the SWPL all have games scheduled this weekend before restrictions end, as do Edinburgh and Glasgow.

However, rugby's Six Nations looks set to be played in front of full crowds when it starts next month. Scotland have home games against England (5 February) and France (26 February) in this year's championship.