Steve Clarke's Scotland have progressed to the World Cup play-offs

It seems that just about every year is a big one for Scottish sport and 2022 is no different - should the Covid-19 pandemic allow.

From the PDC World Darts at the start of the year to football's World Cup finals at the end of it, here's what to look out for in the coming 12 months...

Can Scots hit darts and bowls eye?

As usual, darts and bowls give Scotland an early chance to enter the new year on a high.

Two-time winner Gary Anderson and 2020 champion Peter Wright have both reached Saturday's quarter-finals at the PDC World Darts Championship in London.

Unusually, Scotland failed to win either of the world indoor bowls singles titles last year, their one success being former individual winners Stewart Anderson and Julie Forrest in the mixed pairs.

However, they and multiple winners Alex Marshall and Paul Foster will head to Norfolk hoping for a form boost ahead of the Commonwealth Games outdoors later in the year.

Key dates: PDC World Darts Championship, London (15 December 2021-3 January 2022); World Indoor Bowls Championships, Hopton-on-Sea (6-23 January).

Murray and Norrie target continued progress

Cameron Norrie and Andy Murray could team up at the Davis Cup

The Australian Open will be a significant tournament for both Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie - but for contrasting reasons - as it gets under way from mid-January.

Murray, in the twilight of his career and still battling to recover something like the form that took him to the top of the world tennis rankings before hip surgery, has received a wild card for the event in Melbourne. Will the 34-year-old be able to build on some promising displays at the end of last season and how long will he continue in the sport if he doesn't?

Norrie, who has taken over as top Scot and now top Brit, will be hoping to continue the improvement that led to the 26-year-old being a late reserve at the end-of-season ATP Finals after completing the season at a career high of 12 in the world.

Depending on how the pair fair from that point, they could be team-mates come the season-ending Davis Cup, to which Great Britain has received a wild card to the finals and which has a new format, featuring 16 teams and spread over two continents.

Key dates: Australian Open (17-30 January); French Open (29 May-11 June); Wimbledon (27 June-10 July); US Open (29 August-11 September); Davis Cup (22 November-3 December).

Cup dreams too far for St Johnstone & Morton?

Having gone as far as the semi-finals in a creditable bid to lift the Scottish League Cup in consecutive seasons, last term's double trophy winners St Johnstone face an uphill task if they are to retain the Scottish Cup.

While Callum Davidson's struggling side begin their defence with a potential banana skin of a tie away to League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts on 22 January, Greenock Morton will travel to Motherwell dreaming of an even more unlikely repeat of their progress all the way to a 1-0 win over Rangers in the final 100 years ago - the only time they have lifted the trophy.

Key dates: Scottish Cup fourth round (20-22 January), final (21 May).

Seeking a golden Winter Games

Eve Muirhead (left) and her rink had to come through Olympic qualifying

Scottish curlers have a realistic chance of winning three gold medals for Team GB in Beijing.

Men's skip Bruce Mouat will look to go one better than his silver at the 2014 Games - and the same colour at the 2021 World Championships - alongside Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan Jr and alternate Ross Whyte.

Mouat will also hope to match his gold medal performance at the World Mixed Championships in May alongside Jen Dodds as the event makes its Olympic debut.

Dodds, along with Vicky Wright, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith, joins women's skip Eve Muirhead as they look to add an Olympic title to their 2021 European Championship success.

Having had to take the usual route of winning a round-robin qualifier, Muirhead will compete at her fourth Olympics looking to improve on the bronze she won in 2014.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old freestyle skier Kirsty Muir will take heart from her sixth place at the 2021 World Championships as she aims to challenge for silverware.

Key dates: Winter Olympics, Beijing (4-20 February).

Rugby World Cup build-up continues

Gregor Townsend's Scotland will be looking to build on last season's promising showing in the Six Nations, but there's still a summer tour to Argentina and another Six Nations to come before they get their chance to shine in the World Cup in France from 8 September to 28 October 2023.

The women's team, though, are closer to theirs - if they can qualify after finishing as runners-up to Italy in their European qualifying group.

To make the finals in New Zealand in October, Bryan Easson's side must win a repechage tournament from 19-25 February in Dubai also featuring Oceania runners-up Samoa, South American runners-up Colombia and the winner of the Asia play-off between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan.

Key dates: Six Nations (5 February- 19 March); Women's Rugby World Cup repechage, Dubai (19-25 February); Women's Rugby World Cup, New Zealand (8 October-12 November).

Old Firm eye European progress

Rangers and Celtic are competing for the domestic league title and are still involved in European competition

Celtic and reigning champions and leaders Rangers will take a break from their head-to-head race for the Scottish Premiership title to return to European action for at least one more round in February, when difficult ties lie in wait.

Now under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers visit Bundesliga high-flyers Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off and host the Germans in the return leg a week later.

On the same nights, and having dropped down to the new third-tier competition, Ange Postecoglou's Celtic are the hosts for their Europa Conference League knockout round play-off against much-lauded Bodo/Glimt before visiting the Norwegians for their second leg.

Key dates: Europa League and Conference League knockout play-off rounds (17 and 24 February); Europa League final, Seville (18 May); Conference League final, Tirana (25 May).

Play-offs to decide Scots' World Cup fate

Scotland's male footballers will have to overcome the odds twice over if they are to reach the World Cup finals in Qatar later in the year.

Steve Clarke's side at least have home advantage for their play-off semi-final on 24 March, but visitors Ukraine are 13 places above in the world rankings and ended their qualifying group unbeaten.

Scotland will, though, be seeking a seventh consecutive victory and, should that be secured, they will face a tough one-off final either away to higher-ranked Wales or an Austria side they beat in Vienna on the way to finishing runners-up in their qualifying group.

Ukraine are also the next opponents as Pedro Martinez Losa's women's side resume a 2023 World Cup qualification campaign that has faltered somewhat after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Hampden by their 12 April hosts and a 8-0 humiliation by group leaders Spain, who they then host four days later.

However, the Scots are still four points clear of third-top Hungary and on course for a second chance in the play-offs.

Key dates: Men's World Cup play-off semi-final (24 March) and final (31 March); World Cup finals, Qatar (21 November-18 December); Women's World Cup group stage qualifiers (8/12 April, 2/6 September).

World cycling eyes on Glasgow

Glasgow will hold its first elite-level international track cycling event since 2019 when the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome hosts the opening round of the UCI Track Nations Cup.

The four-day event will not only be a dress rehearsal for the venue hosting the 2023 Cycling World Championships but will help the likes of Olympic medallists Katie Archibald and Jack Carlin prepare for the Commonwealth Games.

Key date: UCI Track Nations Cup, Glasgow (21-24 April).

Open goal for Morikawa and MacIntyre

Golf's oldest trophy heads for its spiritual home as St Andrews hosts the 150th Open.

United States' Collin Morikawa heads to the famous Fife links as the defending champion, but what chances of a first Scottish winner since Paul Lawrie at Carnoustie in 1999?

The home contingent could be swelled by the three qualifying places now available from the Scottish Open the previous week at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, but Robert MacIntyre, the highest ranked Scot at 42, will again be the likeliest challenger as he looks to improve on his own best showing of sixth in 2019.

The odds of a first Scottish winner since Catriona Matthew in 2009 are even longer as the Women's Open heads for Muirfield.

Key dates: 150th Open, St Andrews (14-17 July); Women's Open, Muirfield (4-7 August).

Commonwealth of medals in prospect

Olympic medallists Duncan Scott and Laura Muir will be among Scotland's best hopes of Commonwealth glory

Across 11 days of swimming and diving, eight days of cricket and gymnastics, seven days of athletics and featuring 19 different sports, there will be plenty of opportunities for Scots to win medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The World Aquatics Championships in Japan from 13-29 May might be more prestigious, but Olympic medallists Duncan Scott and Kathleen Dawson are among those who will be eyeing gold in late July.

Middle-distance pair Laura Muir and Josh Kerr will be looking to add to their Tokyo silverware in Birmingham - and the Athletics World Championships, Eugene, United States from 15-24 July.

Archibald and Carlin will spearhead the cycling team while the lawn bowlers will again likely feature among the medals.

Key dates: Commonwealth Games, Birmingham (28 July-8 August).

Can Scots nomads upset odds?

Postponed for a year, the Rugby League World Cup starting in October is not the code normally associated with Scottish success, but a squad largely drawn together from all corners of the rugby world can occasionally cause a shock on the big stage.

This time, the team currently ranked 11th in the world are third seeds in a group where they will do well to progress at the expense of fourth ranked Australia and sixth-ranked Fiji, with 16th-placed Italy the other side in the section.

Key dates: Rugby League World Cup, England (15 October-19 November).