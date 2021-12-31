The best Scottish sporting images of 2021

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

It was a year of sporting success for Scotland. From reaching the first men's major football tournament in 23 years, to ending a 38-year wait for the men's rugby side to claim victory over England at Twickenham.

Duncan Scott and Kathleen Dawson took gold in the pool at the Tokyo Olympics, while cyclist Katie Archibald did likewise on the track, and Josh Taylor became undisputed world champion in boxing.

BBC Scotland takes a look back at some of the best, and most poignant, Scottish sporting images from 2021.

Laura Muir won the first Olympic medal of her career, winning silver in the women's 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics

Duncan Scott brought ended up bringing back a gold and three silver medals from the Tokyo Olympics

Anna Burnet (right) celebrates with partner John Gimson after they took silver in the mixed Nacra 17 sailing event at the Tokyo Olympics

Back in the swing... Andy Murray once again had Wimbledon on its feet, pictured here celebrating his singles victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round. The Scot would go out in the third round to Canada' Denis Shapovalov

Scotland's Josh Taylor downs Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in May to become undisputed world champion

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown said goodbye to the club after 14 years. He went on to sign as a player-coach for Aberdeen

St Johnstone became the first Scottish team outwith Rangers and Celtic to win a domestic cup double in 31 years

Scotland played at their first major tournament for 23 years when they took on Czech Republic, England and Croatia at Euro 2020

Catriona Matthew led Europe to a successful Solheim Cup defence, her second in a row as captain

Scottish football paid tribute to former Scotland and Rangers manager Walter Smith, who died this year

Scotland posted wins over Bangladesh, Oman and Papau New Guinea as they exceeded expectations at the T20 Cricket World Cup

Gordon Reid (right), along with Englishman Alfie Hewitt, completed a calendar Grand Slam by winning the US Open men's doubles. Reid also secured a bronze medal in the men's singles tournament at the Tokyo Paralympics

In 2021, Scotland ended a 38-year wait to beat England at Twickenham, and also beat France in Paris for the first time in 22 years