Scottish stadiums will be effectively empty for at least three weeks starting on 26 December

A day Scottish football has been dreaded is coming. After a few months of normality in the way spectators consume sport, restrictions are returning on Boxing Day.

The rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant has prompted the Scottish government to impose new measures as of 26 December.

What does this mean for sport across the nation? What and who will be impacted? And is it worth postponing the lot for the time being?

BBC Scotland attempts to answer the big questions.

Wait... what's happened?

Unless you have been living under a rock or avoiding the news, social media or the world in general - not the worst idea given the circumstances - you will be none the wiser about a new Covid strain sweeping its way through the nation.

Omicron is now the dominant variant in Scotland and its hugely infectious nature is expected to put significant strain on health services.

In order to help alleviate some of that pressure, the first minister announced new measures at Holyrood on Tuesday, ones that present challenges to Scottish sport all over again.

The following restrictions will be enforced from 26 December for a three-week period:

Outdoor events will be limited to 500 people, with one-metre social distancing in place

Indoor seated events are limited to 200 people, again with distancing

What will be impacted?

There are five SPFL games scheduled to take place on Wednesday - three in the Premiership, one in League 1 and one in League 2 and these will not be affected, as the new restrictions commence from Sunday.

However, across Scotland's four professional football leagues, there are 51 games scheduled to take place between Christmas and 3 January.

That includes an Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers on 2 January - which would attract a crowd of 60,000 to Celtic Park in normal circumstances.

There are derbies in Edinburgh and Dundee too, while Aberdeen estimate the cost of losing home games against Dundee and Rangers will be £500,000.

Reports suggest SPFL clubs are in talks about locking up for the winter break earlier than expected

Is it worth postponing sport?

The big question following the announcement is whether it would be more beneficial to suspend sport until the measures are binned.

The restrictions are due to be in place for three weeks but there is no guarantee when they will end and if restrictions are eased, they may not be eradicated altogether.

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh have already decided to press on with their festive rugby double-header and will not admit any fans, presumably on the grounds that it is not financially viable. The same applies to the New Year's Day horse racing at Musselburgh.

However, there is wriggle room for Scottish top-flight football since there is already a winter break and it appears that the majority of clubs are in favour of it being brought forward to 26 December from its current 4-26 January.

However, the fixture list is already tight, with midweek cards booked out for 26 January, 9 February and 2 March.

The prospect of Scottish Cup replays and further Covid call-offs could stretch that further, plus the international break for Scotland's World Cup play-off push between 24 and 29 March must also be accounted for.

Can clubs realistically afford to have more games effectively behind closed doors after no matchday revenue for the entirety of last term? And will broadcasters have a say? Sky Sports, exclusive live television rights holders for the Premiership, may not be best pleased about Old Firm and Edinburgh derbies being wiped off their festive football offering.

'SPFL should press pause' - reaction

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I don't like football played behind closed doors. I had pretty much a season of it in Japan. I just didn't enjoy it. It becomes a different game. It becomes a different sort of environment, even for the players. Of course, my preference is to play with supporters in there, even if it was a reduced capacity.

"We have to follow the guidelines and have to follow whatever protocols are put in place. We as a club have to accept that and just get on with it. We do have a break in the season that other leagues don't. Is there a potential to use that? Yes, I'd suggest."

Scottish Rugby: "While it's obviously disappointing for both sets of players and management, our supporters and sponsors at Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors that our 1872 Cup games over the festive period will be played to all intents and purposes spectator-free, the priority, as it has been for Scottish Rugby throughout the pandemic, is to work closely with Scottish government and the public health agencies to prioritise the safety and well-being of our supporters and our employees.

"We will continue to liaise closely with Scottish government and will take all mitigation measures we can to ensure a return to unrestricted stadium access at the earliest possible opportunity."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "If games were played in front of very, very limited fans, of course I would rather not play and play in front of a big crowd in those games. The bit I'm saying I don't see the reasoning for, is why would you say this rule is really important in four days, three days' time, but not tomorrow night? I don't see the reasoning at all and I don't see the sense in it."

Scottish Football Supports Association: "Tuesday's announcement by the first minister, although not completely unexpected, will come as a real disappointment to Scottish football fans everywhere and a shock to the finances of many clubs.

"For now we can all see the bigger picture and the urgent need for control and in a day of few positives we welcome the fact that football has not been stopped completely, which was always our deepest concern.

"It is another new normal but the SFSA would like to see urgent discussion for support on the financial impacts to our game and a road map for coming out at the other end."