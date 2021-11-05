Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Hannah Rankin had the stamina to outlast an opponent 13 years her senior

Scottish fighter Hannah Rankin is a two-time world champion after beating Maria Lindberg by unanimous decision to take the vacant WBA and IBO super-welterweight titles.

After a close contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the judges scored it 98-92, 98-92, 97-93 in favour of Rankin.

The 31-year-old regains the IBO belt having become Scotland's first female world champion in May 2019, before defeat to Patricia Berghult six months later.

Her record now stands at 11-5 after overcoming Lindberg.

Swede Lindberg, 44, suffered the eighth loss of her 27-fight career.