Robert MacIntyre, right, regularly turns out for Oban Celtic

Had things been a little different in the final few weeks of the season, Robert MacIntyre could have been part of the European team at this weekend's Ryder Cup.

However, instead of toiling at Whistling Straits, the Scot was indulging in another sport entirely on Saturday...

The 25-year-old was not only playing for Oban Celtic in shinty's Mowi Senior League C, but scoring for his local team in an 8-0 thumping of Aberdour.

"It's no secret I still go to training and whatnot," said MacIntyre, whose father Dougie won the sport's feted Camanachd Cup for Oban Camanachd in 1996, earlier this summer.

"It's been part of my life since I watched my dad growing up. It still helps me clear my mind and spend time with my pals again, which is the main thing."