Fort William beat Glenurquhart 6-0

Fort William roared into the last four of the MacTavish Cup with a 6-0 eclipse of Glenurquhart in the Great Glen Derby at An Aird.

Oban Camanachd ousted Inveraray 4-0 and Kyles defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-0, both to progress to the final of the Celtic Society Cup.

The highlight of the Mowi interim leagues was a 2-0 victory for Kingussie at Newtonmore, which extended the visitors' run of victories in Badenoch derbies this season to all four encounters.

Kilmallie won 3-2 on Skye and it was 8-0 for Oban Celtic at Aberdour.

Lachie Shaw was Fort's star man with a hat trick after Lewis Morrison's early opener, with Victor Smith and Arran MacPhee also on target.

A double from Malcolm Clark and a goal each from Andrew MacCuish and Daniel Cameron saw Camanachd through to the Celtic Society final.

Meanwhile Kyles' progress came from doubles from Luke Thornton and Innes MacDonald with the other goal from Rupert Williamson.

Newtomore held off Kingussie for over an hour but James Falconer then Dylan Borthwick settled it.

Sorley MacDonald got an early opener for Skye but Martyn Cameron and Daniel Stewart put Kilmallie ahead. Taylor Matheson's equaliser was quickly cancelled by Stewart Callison's winner for Kilmallie.

Hat tricks from Duncan MacDonald and Daniel MacMillan spearheaded Oban Celtic's romp at Aberdour with the other goals coming from Ewen Campbell and Keegan MacPhee.

At intermediate level, a 7-0 win for Beauly over Bute at Ballachulish put the Inverness-shire side through to the British Aluminium Balliemore Cup final, while Lovat reached the final of the junior championship - the HIS Sutherland Cup - with a 5-0 defeat of Lochside Rovers.