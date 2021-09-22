Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Laura Muir claimed silver in the 1500 metres at the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir says she has "unfinished business" with the Commonwealth Games as she targets a medal for Scotland at Birmingham 2022.

Muir, who finished on the podium for the 1500m in Tokyo during the summer, missed the 2018 Commonwealths in Gold Coast to focus on her studies.

And she is determined to improve on her 11th-place finish at Glasgow 2014.

"It is special as we rarely get the chance to compete for Team Scotland," said the 28-year-old.

"Its been eight years since I've had that Scottish vest on. Glasgow 2014 didn't go so well, so Birmingham 2022, I really want to come here and perform well and win a medal for Scotland."

Muir set a new British record time of three minutes 54.5 seconds when securing Olympic silver, only a second or so behind Kenyan defending champion Faith Kipyegon, who is also likely to be a contender at Alexander Stadium next year.

The Scot missed 2018 as the event coincided with her veterinary exams but her focus is now fully on competing.

"I qualified in 2018 and was hoping I could combine the two but my running is so full on that I'm going to come back to that and focus on athletics just now," she said. "I think there is going to be a lot of really good head to heads."