Laura Muir says she has 'unfinished business' with the Commonwealth Games.

The Women's 1500m Olympic silver medallist is seeking a medal for Scotland at the 2022 event in Birmingham after an eight-year hiatus from the dark blue vest.

Her last efforts at Glasgow 2014 saw her finish 11th. She then skipped the 2018 Gold Coast event to concentrate on her veterinary medicine exams.

"I really want to come here and win a medal for Scotland", says Muir.

The 28-year old Scot set a new British record of 3:54:50 when securing her Olympic silver in Toyko last month, only a second or so out from Kenyan defending champion Faith Kipyegon, who is also likely to be a contender at Alexander Stadium next year.

"I think there is going to be a lot of really good head to heads in the track and field competitions.

"You've got Kenya involved, they are always going to be very high quality athletes."

Muir missed a Commonwealth opportunity in 2018 as the event coincided with her exams. The Scot juggled her studies and athletic career, but has since decided to focus solely on athletics with hopes to return to veterinary medicine in the future:

"I qualified in 2018 and I was hoping to see if I could combine the two but my running is so full on that I'm going to come back to that [veterinary] and focus on athletics just now.

"I've got a bit of unfinished business with the Commonwealth Games.

"It is so special because we very rarely get the chance to compete for Team Scotland.

"Commonwealth is only every four years and I missed 2018 too, so its been eight years since I've had that Scottish vest on.

"Glasgow 2014 didn't go so well, so Birmingham 2022, I really want to come here and perform well and win a medal for Team Scotland."