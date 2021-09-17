Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lovat captain Stuart MacDonald (left) & Keith MacRae, Kinlochshiel captain

Camanachd Cup final: Kinlochshiel v Lovat Venue: Mossfield, Oban Date: Saturday, 18 September Start: 14:00 BST Coverage : Live on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and via BBC Sport website & app

Kinlochshiel will compete in their first Camanachd Cup final when they take on Lovat at Mossfield, Oban, on Saturday.

The Balmacara club, Premiership champions in 2017, have seen off Glenurquhart, Oban Celtic and Kyles Athletic to get their shot at glory.

Lovat have been in four of the last six finals and are aiming to get their hands on shinty's greatest prize for the third time.

They were successful in 2015 and 1953.

Lovat prevailed 3-2 in a thrilling semi-final against Kingussie, having earlier beaten Oban Camanachd and Skye.

"It's going to be about whoever turns up on the day and delivers for their team and their communities," said Kinlochshiel captain Keith MacRae.

"I and a lot of the boys have been trying to get here for a number of years, around 15 in my case, and to be part of that team that finally got there is good, now we have to go out and give a good account of ourselves."

First played in 1896, this is the 125th edition of the tournament, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newtonmore, beaten this time round by Badenoch rivals Kingussie, have won the last four in a row.

"We will be going in confident because of our experience in previous finals which is really going to help us," said Lovat captain Stuart MacDonald.

"There's something different about matches of this magnitude that give us that extra bit of adrenaline and we can't wait to step out on that pitch."