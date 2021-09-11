Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Newtonmore thrashed Strathglass 7-0 at Cannich

Four goals from the prolific Ewen Fraser helped Glasgow Mid Argyll through to the semi-finals of the Celtic Society Cup, shinty's South area championship.

They will be joined in the last four by Inveraray after their 3-0 defeat of Oban Celtic.

Newtonmore were on fire in the Mowi interim leagues when they thrashed Strathglass 7-0 at Cannich.

There was a 5-1 home win for Kingussie over Caberfeidh and it was 5-2 for Fort William against Skye at An Aird.

Fraser was first and last to score for home side Mid Argyll and his spree was interpolated by a double from Ally MacKerracher and one each from Oliver MacRae and Brian Slattery. The Glasgow team will now meet Kyles in the semi finals on 25 September.

At Inveraray, Campbell Watt was on target in both halves and Ruaraidh Graham completed the scoring at the death. Inveraray's semi-final opponents will be Oban Camanachd.

In the leagues, Iain Robinson and Struan Ross both scored hat-tricks while Connor Jones completed Newtonmore's tally.

Kevin Bartlett shocked hosts Kingussie by putting Caberfeidh ahead just before half-time. However, this provoked a second half onslaught in response, where Roddy Young and Dylan Borthwick got two each and Liam Borthwick scored once.

Skye held Fort William for 30 minutes before Arran MacPhee broke the deadlock. Lachie Shaw followed up with a goal on either side of half-time and Lewis Morrison and Cam Stephen also contributed. Skye's responses came from Sorley MacDonald and Jordan Murchison.