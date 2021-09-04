Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lovat edged out Kingussie in a narrow victory

Lovat reached their fourth Camanachd Cup final in six seasons after defeating favourites Kingussie 3-2 in a pulsating semi-final at Fort William.

They will now meet Kinlochshiel, who defeated Strathglass 3-1 in the MacTavish Cup, in the 125th anniversary final in Oban on September 18th after surviving a Kingussie onslaught in the second half.

Kyles routed Aberdour 8-0 in the Celtic Society Cup and Skye edged Inveraray 3-2 in shinty's intermediate championship, the Balliemore Cup.

The Camanachd semi-final was less than 10 minutes old when a superb long-range individual goal from BBC Alba man of the match Fraser Heath gave Lovat the lead.

The second half had barely begun when Savio Genini hit the post in pursuit of an equaliser, but seconds later Marc MacLachlan grabbed Lovat's second.

Then in two crazy minutes during the last quarter, Genini pulled one back off the left post, Heath restored the two-goal margin and Genini again tightened it up.

However, Lovat held on and now progress to the first Camanachd final without Badenoch representation since they won the trophy themselves in 2015 with a 2-1 defeat of Kyles.

Ali Nixon gave Kinlochshiel an early lead in the MacTavish Cup, but Penri Jones equalised for underdogs Strathglass.

It then took goals from Keith MacRae and Duncan Matheson early in the second half to put Shiel through.

Connor Kennedy got hat trick and there was a double for Robbie MacLeod, while Innes MacDonald, Colin MacDonald and Roddy MacDonald all got one each.

Somhairle MacDonald started Skye's journey to the Balliemore Cup final, but Campbell Watt equalised.

Into the second half James Pringle put the island side back in front before MacDonald struck again.

Watt's late second was insufficient to save Inveraray.