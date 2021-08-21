Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie lifted shinty's first major silverware for almost two years after a 4-1 victory over Kyles Athletic in the Artemis Macaulay Cup final.

James Falconer gave the favourites the lead after just six minutes but it took a further hour for Kieran MacPherson to double their advantage in Oban.

Falconer made it 3-0 and Lee Bain sealed victory after Innes MacDonald pulled one back for Kyles.

It keeps Kingussie's hopes of a clean sweep of honours alive.

The final had been preceded by rumours that Kingussie had been covering up a first-team Covid outbreak, which the club dismissed as "malicious gossip" in a strongly worded statement.

Kingussie manager John Gibson said: "We got there eventually, but we didn't really get out of second or third gear and it was a bit of a lacklustre performance. But we got the job done and I'm delighted with that."

Elsewhere, Lovat progressed to the semi-finals of the Tulloch Camanachd Cup with a 3-1 defeat of Oban Camanachd at Taynuilt.

Fraser Heath opened for Lovat midway through the first half but Malcolm Clark soon equalised.

Greg Matheson quickly put Lovat back in front before Marc MacLachlan clinched their place in the last four of the game's premier trophy just after the hour mark.

Meanwhile in the MacTavish Cup, Craig Morrison scored four in Caberfeidh's 5-2 success at Beauly.

Jack MacDonald, who had scored six for Beauly the previous Saturday, got an early opener and Ross Forbes made it 2-0.

But Cabers shut down another possible goal spree when Morrison's first two, split by a goal from Kevin Bartlett, gave them a half time lead before a couple more from Morrison after the break.

In the Mowi Senior Leagues, Stuart Callison got two for Kilmallie in their 3-1 home win over Skye, while Ben Delaney and Jack Dignan did the same for Lochaber when they beat Glenurquhart 5-3 at Spean Bridge.