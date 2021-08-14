Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie thrashed Kilmallie

James Falconer scored twice in each half as rampant Kingussie blasted their way into the semi-finals of the Camanachd Cup with an 11-0 annihilation of Kilmallie at The Dell.

It was a day when six players in six senior games scored three or more. The other scheduled quarter-final between Oban and Lovat was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in Oban.

Jack MacDonald netted six as Beauly thrashed Inverness 10-0 in the second round of the Balliemore Cup.

Inveraray were also in prolific with an 8-0 rout at Ballachulish.

There was a 2-2 draw between Glenurquhart and Fort William in the Great Glen derby in the Senior League.

At Kingussie, Roddy Young contributed a hat-trick in 22 first-half minutes. Savio Genini scored in the first half and Iain Fraser in the second before Dylan Borthwick wrapped up proceedings with a late double.

Apart from MacDonald's six for Beauly, there was also a hat-trick from David MacLean and their other scorer was Conor Ross.

Inveraray's Fraser Watt was in hat-trick form too and a double from Ruaraidh Graham along with one each from Allan MacDonald, Campbell Watt and Craig Taylor completed their tally.

The final treble came from Skye's Jamie Gillies as they defeated Aberdour 5-0 in Portree, also in the Balliemore, where a Scott Harvey strike in the second half of extra time put Bute through 2-1 at home to Strathglass.

In the league in Drumnadrochit, Connor Golabek opened for Glenurquhart and Lewis Morrison immediately levelled for Fort William, who then went ahead late on through Alexander MacMillan before Jed Stoddart's equaliser.

However, the greatest scoring feat of the day came at junior level where Newtonmore's reserves thrashed their counterparts from Kyles 13-1 in the Sutherland Cup.