Five Scots are among the 22-strong Great Britain cycling team for August's Tokyo Paralympics.

Three-time Paralympic medallist Neil Fachie goes in the MB kilo and pursuit, as will debutant Lewis Stewart.

And double London 2012 medallist Aileen McGlynn will contest the same events.

Another new face, Finlay Graham, will compete in the MC3 individual pursuit on the track, as well as the road race and time trial. And Jenny Holl will pilot Sophie Unwin.

"When you look at the calibre of the athletes selected, we have every reason to be extremely optimistic of medal success, said Scottish Cycling's head of performance and coaching, David Somerville.