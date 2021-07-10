Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kinlochshiel beat Kilmallie 4-2 in shinty's Senior League A on Saturday

Kingussie drew first blood in a series of three cup ties against local rivals Newtonmore with a 3-1 victory at The Eilan in the Artemis MacAulay Cup.

In the same competition, Kyles had a 3-2 home win over Glasgow Mid Argyll and there was an Oban double when Camanachd defeated Bute 4-0 and Celtic eclipsed Ballachulish 6-0, both at home.

Meanwhile, Beauly hammered Inverness 9-0 in the preliminary round of the Camanachd Cup, as shinty recovered from mass Covid-19-enforced postponements on the two previous Saturdays.

James Falconer gave Kingussie an early lead and Roddy Young doubled it soon after the restart. Iain Robinson pulled one back in a game which was never settled until Dylan Borthwick's third for Kingussie in the final minute.

The two Badenoch sides have also been drawn together in the MacTavish and Camanachd Cups.

A double from Robbie MacLeod, including a penalty, and one from Colin MacDonald put Kyles 3-0 up at half-time before Craig Anderson replied with a penalty for Mid Argyll and Matthew Young got a late second.

A Duncan MacDonald hat-trick, two from Lennon Campbell and one from Ewan Campbell confirmed Oban Celtic's dominance over Ballachulish while Oban Camanachd's defeat of Bute came from a Conor Howe double and one each from Daniel MacVicar and Ross Campbell.

In the Interim League, Daniel Stewart put Kilmallie ahead in the first minute. Shiel's equaliser was an own goal from Michael Rodger who then atoned by hitting the same net for his own team in the second half. A Keith MacRae double split by a strike from Jordan Fraser then gave the points to Kinlochshiel.

Six different players, led by a Robbie Brindle treble, scored for Beauly in their rout of Inverness.