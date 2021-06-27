Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Keely Hodgkinson passed Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir on the final straight

Jemma Reekie secured her place at the Tokyo Olympics despite being beaten by England's Keely Hodgkinson in the 800m final at the British Championships.

Reekie's fellow Scot, Laura Muir, was edged out into third and will have to rely on being selected if she wants to run the distance in Japan.

Ahead of Saturday's final, Muir said she hoped to be selected at both 800m as well as her main event, 1500m.

But 19-year-old Hodgkinson had the winning kick in Manchester.

Reekie led through the first lap before Muir, looking to run the sprint finish out of the 800m specialists, burst to the front.

However, European indoor champion Hodgkinson overtook both Scots in the final straight to win by three metres and retain the British title.

More to follow.