UFC: Joanne Calderwood loses world title eliminator to Lauren Murphy

From the section Scotland

Lauren Murphy and Joanne Calderwood
Lauren Murphy (left) edged out Joanne Calderwood

Scotland's Joanne Calderwood has missed out on a title shot against champion Valentina Shevchenko after losing to Lauren Murphy at UFC 263 in Arizona.

The American won the flyweight contest on a split decision against 34-year-old Calderwood, who is ranked three places below her at six in the world.

Arizona-based Murphy, 37, won 29-28 on two judges' cards and lost by the same score on the other.

Meanwhile, Scotland's Paul Craig beat Jamahal Hill on a technical submission.

The light-heavyweight contest, postponed from March after Hill tested positive for Covid-19, ended with the American's arm dislocated in the first round.

It was the 30-year-old's first loss as a professional, while Craig - three years older and ranked one place above in 14th - now has a record of 15 wins out of 20 bouts, 13 of which have been won by submissions.

