Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie overwhelmed Caberfeidh

Kingussie and Oban Camanachd both enjoyed 13-0 wins as shinty's new mini-league format continued.

In Senior League B, James Falconer and Savio Genini each scored four while Iain Fraser notched a hat-trick and Dylan Borthwick hit a double for Kingussie against Caberfeidh.

And, in League C, Daniel MacVicar outscored Connor Howe with four goals to his three while Daniel MacCuish, Scott MacMillan, Lewis Buchanan and Daniel Sloss got one each and Daniel Madej hit a double for Oban against Aberdour.

Kyles Athletic got the better of Glasgow Mid Argyll 3-2 in the same division with Ross MacRae's double and Innes MacDonald's strike outweighing Oliver MacRae's brace. Inveraray v Oban Celtic has been rescheduled for Tuesday

There was also 3-2 score in League B with Lovat defeating Beauly after Fraser Heath's double and Lewis Tawse's winner cancelled out Ross Forbes' opening brace. Newtonmore beat Strathglass 5-1 with Steven MacDonald, Iain Robinson, Michael Russell, Drew MacDonald and Max Campbell on target for the hosts and Ruairidh Strachan scoring for the visitors.

Kinlochshiel beat Glenurquhart 3-1 in the only League A match with Jordan Fraser and Duncan Matheson, twice, netting and Jed Stoddart scoring a consolation. Kilmallie v Fort William and Lochaber v Skye were postponed because of Covid-19 restrictions.