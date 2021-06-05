Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Newtonmore saw off hosts Beauly 1-0

Despite three clubs being sidelined by a Covid-19 outbreak, shinty returned on Saturday after 15 months of enforced inaction.

Although cups will continue almost as normal, a different league format has been adopted with small local divisions to minimise travel.

Kingussie, Premiership winners in 2019, resumed with a 2-1 home win over Lovat, while Craig Morrison scored four for Caberfeidh in their 6-2 defeat of Strathglass.

Newtonmore won 1-0 at Beauly and the rearranged west coast derby between Skye and Kinlochshiel ended goalless, as did Oban Camanachd's trip to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The Covid outbreak forced the postponement of matches involving Fort William, Kilmallie and Lochaber. That allowed local rivals Skye and Kinlochshiel to be redeployed to Portree in Senior League A, where the home side had most of the chances and the visitors most of the play, but neither could break the deadlock.

In League B at The Dell, Fraser Heath opened for Lovat early in the second half but Kingussie equalised through Ruaraidh Anderson and Alexander Michie hit the penalty winner.

Before Morrison embarked on his four goal spree, Kevin Bartlett already had Caberfeidh 2-0 up. Penri Jones briefly took Strathglass back to 2-1 and then added a late penalty.

Max Campbell got the only goal of the game for Newtonmore at Beauly just after the half hour.

Coll MacKay, Fraser Watt and Lewis MacNicol all scored doubles for Inveraray in their 6-1 success away to Aberdour in League C. Ruairidh Reid got the hosts' consolation at 2-0.

And there was a double from Roddy MacDonald and one each from Colin MacDonald and Ross MacRae as Kyles cruised to a 4-0 away win over Oban Celtic.