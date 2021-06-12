Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Joanne Calderwood strikes opponent Jessica Eye during her last fight at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi

Joanne Calderwood faces American Lauren Murphy at UFC 263 in Arizona on Sunday (from 01:00 BST).

The outcome for either flyweight could be crucial in the race to see who will take on reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko next.

Here, the Irvine fighter talks to BBC Scotland about her latest MMA bout at Gila River Arena.

What kind of crowd is expected?

The venue is usually the home of National Hockey League team the Arizona Coyotes but, for one night only, it will be transformed by the addition of an octagon, a 10,000-seater sold-out show and two Scots hungry for a win.

Whilst Calderwood appears in the prelims against Murphy this time around, fellow countryman Paul Craig is on the main card in a rescheduled fight against Jamahal Hill.

Both Scots previously fought opponents on Abu Dhabi's Fight Island with virtual and limited crowds respectively. This event will feel like a return to business as usual for the Scots with the usual buzzing atmosphere fans bring to boost their spirits.

"The event sold out within minutes," says Calderwood.

How did Calderwood get here?

The 34-year-old, who now lives in Las Vegas with fiance and coach John Wood, has been in the world of mixed martial arts from the age of 13, with a background in Muay Thai. Her career at UFC began after she won a contract from competing on reality TV show The Ultimate Fighter in 2013.

Calderwood has gone from strength to strength since joining the roster and currently sits as Women's Flyweight #6 with a professional record of 15-5-0.

Her last fight - three five-minute rounds against Jessica Eye at UFC 257 - was a win by unanimous decision, gaining her a rank and edging her closer to the gold.

She was scheduled to fight the reigning champion last June but the match was cancelled because of Shevchenko's leg injury, so a win against Murphy would put her in a great position to get another shot.

"Myself, Murphy and [Cynthia] Calvillo are the only people in the top seven of our division who haven't fought Valentina yet, so it keeps it interesting," says Calderwood.

Who is Lauren Murphy?

For the Scot, she is treating the upcoming fight with Murphy like every other.

Murphy, 37, has won 14 of her 18 professional bouts and though from Alaska, is based in Arizona.

"I know that she's tough," says Calderwood. "I feel like I have the better tools in the stand-up. She likes to brawl and so do I, but I have more technical striking experience - and I'm Scottish, so I win!

"With every fight, I turn up every day at the gym to prepare - this is my office. Some days are good, some times you have a bad day at the office.

"Stepping in to the octagon is just another day at the office for me, except I get to go beat up someone who isn't my friend or team-mate and get paid for it."

Win or lose - what happens next?

In UFC, it seems rankings do not necessarily guarantee a shot at a title. Determination to be the best, fight the best opponents and secure the win does.

Murphy is currently sitting third in the rankings and, like Calderwood, has her eyes set on a title shot but it could all come down to their performance on the night.

For Calderwood, her opportunity was taken last year so the hunger to beat Murphy and reach Shevchenko is apparent. No doubt the feeling is mutual for her opponent.

"I can't wait to feed off that big crowd energy again," added Calderwood.