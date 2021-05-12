Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Joanne Calderwood (right) defeated Jessica Eye earlier this year

Scottish UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood is to face Lauren Murphy in what is effectively an eliminator for a chance to fight for the world flyweight title.

The 34-year old will take on the American, three years her elder, at UFC 263, which will take place at the Gila River Arena in Arizona on 12 June.

The winner will earn a title shot against reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko of Russia.

Shevchenko pulled out of a fight with Calderwood through injury last year.

Murphy is ranked third in the world, three places above the Scot.

However, a bout against the American was the one Calderwood had been hoping for after that disappointment and going on to defeat Jessica Eye in January.