Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Newtonmore begin their defence of the Camanachd Cup against local rivals Kingussie.

The Badenoch derby is the highlight of the second-round draw for shinty's premier prize.

With no competition last year, Newtonmore aim to lift the trophy for the fifth season in a row, having taken their tally to 34 wins in 2019.

Kingussie are the second most successful team in the tournament with 23 victories.

First round matches will be played on 26 June, with the second round to follow on 17 July.

Camanachd Cup draw:

First round, northern section

Beauly v Inverness

Glenurquhart v Strathglass

Bye: Skye

First round, southern section

Inveraray v Lochaber

Ballachulish v Bute

Bye: Oban Celtic

Second round, northern section

Newtonmore v Kingussie

Caberfeidh v Beauly/Inverness

Glenurquhart/Strathglass vKinlochshiel

Skye v Lovat

Second round, southern section