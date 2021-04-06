Camanachd Cup: Holders Newtonmore face Kingussie in round two
Newtonmore begin their defence of the Camanachd Cup against local rivals Kingussie.
The Badenoch derby is the highlight of the second-round draw for shinty's premier prize.
With no competition last year, Newtonmore aim to lift the trophy for the fifth season in a row, having taken their tally to 34 wins in 2019.
Kingussie are the second most successful team in the tournament with 23 victories.
First round matches will be played on 26 June, with the second round to follow on 17 July.
Camanachd Cup draw:
First round, northern section
- Beauly v Inverness
- Glenurquhart v Strathglass
- Bye: Skye
First round, southern section
- Inveraray v Lochaber
- Ballachulish v Bute
- Bye: Oban Celtic
Second round, northern section
- Newtonmore v Kingussie
- Caberfeidh v Beauly/Inverness
- Glenurquhart/Strathglass vKinlochshiel
- Skye v Lovat
Second round, southern section
- Kilmalliev Ballachulish/Bute
- Fort William v Oban Camanachd
- Oban Celtic v Glasgow Mid Argyll
- Kyles Athletic v Inveraray/Lochaber