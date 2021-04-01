Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kingussie were crowned Premier League champions for the 13th time in 2019

An abbreviated shinty season for 2021 will feature regionalised leagues, the Camanachd Association has confirmed.

There will be three senior divisions, each comprising of six teams playing home and away over 10 matches, with the action scheduled to start on 5 June.

Competitive shinty has been on hold since March 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The new league set-up will be complimented by the full array of cup competitions.

Cup dates are expected to be released in the first week of May.

Senior League A: Fort William, Glenurquhart, Kilmallie, Kinlochshiel, Lochaber, Skye

Senior League B: Beauly, Caberfeidh, Kingussie, Lovat, Newtonmore, Strathglass

Senior League C: Aberdour, Glasgow Mid Argyll, Inveraray, Kyles Athletic, Oban Camanachd, Oban Celtic