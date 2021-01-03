With 2020 a year many would prefer to forget, there's a measured but palpable optimism for the new year. But who will be the Scottish sporting names to make an impact in 2021?

Kirsty Hanson and Aaron Hickey (football)

Can Manchester United striker Hanson make her mark at club and international level? Her side are four points clear are top of the WSL after 10 games, a division they are trying to win for the first time.

On the international front, Scotland have two European Championship qualifiers coming up in February and the matches against Cyprus and Portugal could give Hanson the chance to add to her four caps.

Bologna full-back Hickey, meanwhile, has made his mark in Serie A after moving to Italy in September and has spoken about his hopes of making it into the Scotland senior squad.

Teenage full-back Aaron Hickey says his move to Bologna is a "dream come true"

The 18-year-old has not yet been capped at under-21 level but, as a Scot who can play right-back and is featuring regularly in one of Europe's top leagues, he may be too good to overlook.

Stephen O'Donnell and Liam Palmer have been Steve Clarke's right-backs in recent games but, with three World Cup qualifiers in March before their much awaited Euros appearance, might Hickey get a chance?

Lee McGregor (boxing)

Josh Taylor has been the name synonymous with Scottish boxing in recent history, but Lee McGregor is a name you'll be seeing a lot more of in 2021.

The 23-year-old already holds the Commonwealth and British bantamweight belts and boasts a professional record of 9-0-0, including seven knockouts.

One of his points victories came over fellow Scot and rising star Kash Farooq, with Hearts fan McGregor eager for a rematch in 2021 at Tynecastle.

McGregor's European title fight against Karim Guerfi scheduled for 22 January has been postponed with a new date still to be confirmed.

Jemma Reekie & Jake Wightman (athletics)

There's no doubt about it, Jemma Reekie is one of Scotland's most talented female track-stars of recent times.

2020 has been a breakthrough year for the Kilbarchan AC starlet, who lost just one 800m race and clocked the world's quickest time indoors over the distance. To top it all off, Reekie beat former European Champion and training partner Laura Muir three times over 800m.

Following this phenomenal season, Reekie hopes to medal at her first Olympics, in Tokyo this summer. With a record-breaking time under her belt, it's a distinct possibility for the 22-year-old.

Driving home for Christmas with an elf and a bike?

Jake Wightman has now run faster over 1500m than Seb Coe, Steve Ovett and Steve Cram. It's a sentence that bears repeating a few times before it sinks in. Only one British man has ever run quicker - Sir Mo Farah.

Wightman became the first Scot to dip below three minutes 30 seconds for 1500m in Monaco in August, running the third fastest time of the year anywhere in the world. Had that been the Olympic final - and the quality of the race was good enough to make it so - he would have been on the podium.

That's a feat no Scottish athlete has managed in an individual event since Liz McColgan and Yvonne Murray at the Seoul Olympics of 1988.

Wightman is already a Commonwealth and European medallist. Translating that to Olympic level in Tokyo will be hard - but far from impossible.

Jake Wightman: 'A long way from matching' Seb Coe, Steve Ovett and Steve Cram

Jaco van der Walt (rugby union)

With both Adam Hastings and Finn Russell recovering from injuries, Jaco van der Walt will be in the mix for Scotland's number 10 role come the Six Nations.

The South Africa-born fly-half made his debut in the December defeat by Ireland, knocking over three successful penalties and one conversion.

The Scots open away to England on 6 February, which would be a huge test for the Edinburgh playmaker.

Before then, Van der Walt and Edinburgh will look to improve upon their stuttering start to the season in the Pro14 and European Champions Cup.

Emma Russell (swimming)

Scotland has a long list of swimming sensations and teenager Emma Russell could be on track to add her name to that list after being selected for the British Swimming World Class Programme for 2020-21.

Despite a year where training and competing was put on hold, Russell was also selected for Scottish Swimming's senior gold squad as an athlete likely to win medals at competitions such as the Commonwealth Games.

The previous year, she won double gold at the British Summer Championships, set a new British record in the female junior 50m freestyle, and won silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay for Great Britain at the European Junior Championships in Russia.

With Olympic selection on the horizon Russell will hope she can follow in the footsteps of fellow University of Stirling graduates Duncan Scott and Scott McLay and represent Team GB on the biggest stage of them all.

Gemma Dryburgh (golf)

Gemma Dryburgh hails from Aberdeen, honed her golf skills with a scholarship at university in New Orleans, and plays on both the LPGA and European tours.

The 27-year-old shot to prominence post-lockdown with back-to-back wins in July at the Rose Series, making history with victory at the first ever women's golf tournament staged at Royal St George's in Kent.

Dryburgh then secured her best LPGA finish with a share of sixth at the Drive On Championship in August and made her Women's British Open debut.

Currently the highest Scot in the world rankings at number 229, Dryburgh looks primed for further progress in 2021.