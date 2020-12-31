Quiz: Test your knowledge of Scottish sport in 2020
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
The year 2020 was a strange one for Scottish sport. How much can you remember?
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
The year 2020 was a strange one for Scottish sport. How much can you remember?
BBC Scotland assesses the possible candidates to replace Shelley Kerr as Scotland manager.
Baccara's 'Yes, sir I can Boogie' became a cult hit in the wake of Scotland's qualification for the European Championship and singer Maria Mendiola has sent BBC Scotland a festive greeting for the Tartan Army.
World champion Josh Taylor says that, if results go his way in his next few fights, he'll happily walk away from boxing.
How much do you know about the Scottish Cup history of this season's first-round clubs?
Swimmer Michael Jamieson discusses the pursuit of excellence which led to an Olympic silver medal but also resulted in mental health problems and depression.
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland