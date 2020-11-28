Shinty: Protective head gear to be mandatory from 2030
Helmets and face guard are to become compulsory in shinty - but the ruling will not come into force until 2030.
A total of 85% of clubs voted in favour of the proposal but an alternative resolution to make it law by 2024 failed.
Players can avoid wearing protection in the meantime if they sign a liability waiver, the Camanachd Association say.
Of the game's 42 clubs, 37 voted in favour of the amendment at Friday's virtual annual meeting
Players under the age of 17 have been required to wear helmets and faceguards since 2013 and players who graduate into the senior ranks will still be expected to use protective head gear.
"The Camanachd Association warmly welcomed the introduction of this rule for enhanced health and safety for all players," they organisation said.