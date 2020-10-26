Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Thousands of women have experienced a "life-changing" impact from a Scottish government fund, say sportscotland.

A total of 3,268 women and girls across Scotland have been involved in 15 different projects supported by the Women and Girls fund.

The £300,000 pot provided a year's money to help women and girls engage in sport and physical activity.

Research suggests that the average time the participants spent being active was up 23% to 217 minutes per week.

"It's encouraging to see the positive impact that this fund has had on some of hardest to reach and least active women and girls in society," said sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris.

"For some, the impact literally has been life-changing. They have seen that the benefits of participation go beyond improving physical health, allowing them to develop social skills, self-confidence and transferable skills to help them progress in life."