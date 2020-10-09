Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Olympians Eve Muirhead and Kieron Achara have been awarded MBEs

Scottish curler Eve Muirhead and retired basketball player Kieron Achara have been awarded MBEs in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Eight-time Scottish champion Muirhead, 30, was an Olympic bronze medalist at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and is a former world and European champion.

Achara, 37, retired last year on ending his third spell with Glasgow Rocks.

He represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics and has played in Bulgaria, England, Italy and Spain.

Achara, who has been awarded an MBE for services to community sport, said: "I have had a great sporting journey, from captaining my country to playing basketball in so many amazing countries, but being recognised for the work I do within the community is definitely the pinnacle of my career.

"I owe a huge amount to so many who have supported me throughout my career."

Muirhead says her MBE for services to curling "feels like a nice cherry on the top" at this point in her career.

"I've been curling for the majority of my life and I've put a lot of time and effort into getting where I am today in the sport, so although I'm very modest about these things, it is definitely very nice to be recognised," she added.

"If I go to Beijing [in 2022], it will be my fourth Olympics and I do feel like there is a moment that is waiting to come. When I do finish curling, I want to give back to the sport."

Other Scottish sporting figures recognised in the honours list include former Scottish Football Association president Alan McRae, who gets an OBE, Scottish Athletics chairman Ian Beattie, Taekwondo instructor Julia Cross and Elgin City manager Gavin Price, who all receive MBEs.

Price receives his honour for services to the community in Aberfeldy during the Covid-19 pandemic.