Sportscotland helps to fund sports clubs across the country as well as governing bodies

Sportscotland, the country's national agency for sport, is to provide a £1.5m fund to assist governing bodies.

It says details of the Covid Support Fund will come "in the coming weeks".

Having released investment early in May as a response to the crisis, a further £16m has been accelerated for the final six months of the financial year.

"Scotland's sporting system has shown incredible resilience during this difficult period," said Stewart Harris, chief executive of Sportscotland.

"We remain in the middle of a public health emergency and the virus has not gone away but the early release of this funding along with the relaxation of all associated targets and the creation of the SGB Covid Support Fund, will allow our partners to fully focus on the challenges ahead."

Sportscotland has also set up an online Covid officer training module to help welcome people back to sport safely in line with the latest guidance.