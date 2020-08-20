Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Some fans have found ways to continue to watch their team in action, despite matches being played behind closed doors

Sports stadia in Scotland could reopen on 14 September, with restricted numbers of fans in attendance.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the indicative date in parliament, along with plans for theatres and live music venues.

She stressed that it would be for a "limited number of spectators and with strict physical distancing in place".

Ms Sturgeon also spoke of the possibility of test events taking place prior to any reopening.

The Scottish Premiership season resumed on 1 August behind closed doors. Clubs in the Championship and Leagues One and Two begin their 2020/21 season with Betfred Cup matches on 6 October, while the league campaigns kick off on 17 October.

The Scottish FA had hoped to welcome some supporters for the Nations League match against Israel on 4 September but Uefa has ruled out a return for fans at its competitions any time in September.

Scottish Rugby is hoping the Pro14 match between Edinburgh and Glasgow at Murrayfield on 28 August will be used as a test event.

BBC Scotland understands a proposal that would see 700 fans in attendance could be signed off in the next couple of days.

Government officials had been working on a plan to partially open Musselburgh Racecourse to the public for a meeting on 26 August, but that has now been ruled out.

Announcing plans to reopen gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts from 31 August, the first minister cautioned: "Given the volatility of the virus, there is the very real possibility that some, or all, of these plans could change.

"With that significant caveat, we hope that sports stadia will be able to reopen from 14 September - but only for a limited number of spectators and with strict physical distancing in place.

"Some professional sports events might be arranged for spectators before then, with Scottish government agreement to test the safety of any new arrangements."

The first minister also hopes that indoor contact sports can resume for people aged 12 and over from 14 September.