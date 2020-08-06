Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Teams will first play only local matches to avoid excessive travel across Scotland

Scotland's shinty clubs will be able to resume training on Monday, 24 August with a view to playing local fixtures on Saturday, 26 September.

The Camanachd Association stresses that these dates are indicative and are based on "continued progression through the Scottish government route map".

It expects the dates to be confirmed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday, 20 August.

Clubs must first comply with the Association's club readiness guidance.

The date for the first round of local fixtures, which be played behind closed doors, relates to adult, youth and children's teams.

The shinty season usually runs from March to September/October.