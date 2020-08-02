UFC: Joanne Calderwood in hospital after loss to Jennifer Maia
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
Scottish UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood had to be taken to hospital after fainting backstage following her defeat by Jennifer Maia in Las Vegas.
The 33-year-old flyweight slumped while being assessed after her loss by submission in the co-main event at the UFC Vegas 5 event.
Her manager, Danny Rubenstein, told MMA Fighting that her fiance, John Wood, caught her before she hit the ground.
"She's OK now - she's awake at the hospital," he said.
"They laid her down and carted her out on a stretcher. Her heart rate dropped on the way there but it has stabilised now."
Calderwood suffered a submission loss after getting caught in an armbar from her Brazilian opponent in the opening round.