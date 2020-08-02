Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Joanne Calderwood suffered a first-round submission

Scottish UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood had to be taken to hospital after fainting backstage following her defeat by Jennifer Maia in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old flyweight slumped while being assessed after her loss by submission in the co-main event at the UFC Vegas 5 event.

Her manager, Danny Rubenstein, told MMA Fighting that her fiance, John Wood, caught her before she hit the ground.

"She's OK now - she's awake at the hospital," he said.

"They laid her down and carted her out on a stretcher. Her heart rate dropped on the way there but it has stabilised now."

Calderwood suffered a submission loss after getting caught in an armbar from her Brazilian opponent in the opening round.