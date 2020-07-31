What is Scotland's greatest sporting moment?

How about that time Chris Hoy became the most successful British Olympian of all time? Or when the Lisbon Lions won the European Cup in 1967? Surely Scotland beating England to claim the Five Nations Grand Slam in 1990 is up there, too?

Scottish sporting history is littered with great moments. From Andy Murray's first Wimbledon win to Katherine Grainger's Olympic gold, there is no shortage of them.

It's a tough task to choose one that stands above all the rest as Scotland's greatest sporting moment, but that is what we are asking you to do.

Murray wins Wimbledon for the first time

Not since 1936 had a British man won Wimbledon. Harold Mahony was the only Scot to do it, and that was in 1896. But on 7 July, 2013, Andy Murray made history.

In an atmosphere reminiscent of his Olympic final win the previous summer, Murray was willed on against Novak Djokovic by the majority of the 15,000 spectators on Centre Court.

After a gruelling three hours 10 minutes, a Djokovic backhand into the net sealed Murray's first Wimbledon win and his second Grand Slam title.

Buchanan beats Laguna

Ken Buchanan was given a lightweight world-title shot in 1970 against Ismael Laguna in Puerto Rico, but was intended to be a warm-up before Laguna faced up-and-coming challenger Roberto Duran.

Laguna was first out into the open-air ring and claimed the shaded corner, and Buchanan's father Tommy had to claim a parasol from one of the spectators to offer his son protection from the sun.

But Buchanan attacked from the bell in stifling heat, his combination of elegant skills and a razor-sharp tactical brain winning the fight over 15 rounds.

Lyle wins US Masters

Having become the first Scot to win the Open since Tommy Armour in 1931, Sandy Lyle enhanced his flourishing career with victory at the 1988 US Masters. It made him the first non-US citizen to don one of the famous green jackets.

Lyle's 1980's successes helped inject confidence into European golf, something which is particularly evident in the continent's impressive Ryder Cup record from that point on.

Lyle had taken the Masters for Europe and for Scotland, and put the country which invented the game 150 years earlier back at the forefront.

Hoy wins sixth Olympic gold

"I can't put into words what it means to me. It's one of the greatest feelings I have ever had," said Chris Hoy after winning gold in front of a home crowd at the 2012 Olympics.

Not only had he just claimed his sixth gold, he had just become the most successful British Olympian ever by winning the men's keirin in a dramatic final race at the velodrome.

Hoy has more golds than any other Briton, that find medal pushing him past rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave in the history books.

Celtic win European Cup

On 25 May, 1967, Celtic defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon to win the European Cup.

Jock Stein's side trailed to a penalty, but came from behind thanks to Tommy Gemmell's equaliser, and Stevie Chalmers - who had miraculously survived tuberculosis-meningitis years earlier - scored the winner.

They not only became the first British side to win the trophy, but the achievement of both reaching the final and winning the European Cup with a team comprised entirely of home-grown, local players (they were all born within a 30-mile radius of Celtic Park), has never been repeated in European football.

Scotland win Grand Slam

Having made their supporters endure a 59-year gap between their first and second Grand Slams, Scotland ensured that it would be a much shorter wait this time around.

In the 1990 Five Nations, narrow victories in Ireland and Wales and a thumping home win over France set up the fairytale showdown - Scotland v England at Murrayfield. The victors would win not only the Calcutta Cup but also the championship, the Triple Crown and the Grand Slam.

Scotland led 9-4 at the break, with the next score crucial. From the restart, they attacked. Gavin Hastings chipped the ball forward and winger Tony Stanger was first on the scene to touch down the bouncing ball. England could not respond, and Scotland ran out 13-7 winners.

Grainger wins Olympic rowing gold

When Katherine Grainger broke down in tears in Beijing after being pipped for gold yet again, it was unclear whether the three-time Olympic silver-medallist would have the resolve to have one more go.

But the desire to finish what she had started 15 years before drove her to the 2012 Games where, at the fourth time of asking, the 36-year-old from Glasgow claimed the prize she craved. Together with Anna Watkins, Grainger destroyed the field in the women's double sculls with a dominant performance.

McColgan wins world 10,000m title

By the time Liz McColgan became pregnant with her first child Eilish in 1990, she already had two Commonwealth gold medals and an Olympic silver to her name.

"I never saw Liz give anything less than 100% in any race she competed in," said Brendan Foster, the former 10,000m Olympic bronze medallist. McColgan justified his claims.

After a year-long maternity break she returned to win the 10,000m at the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo and created an impressive double with the New York City Marathon that same year.

Wilkie claims Olympic swimming gold

At the Montreal Olympics, David Wilkie rounded off an illustrious career by winning the first British men's swimming gold for 68 years.

Wilkie destroyed a world-class field to win the 200 metres breaststroke gold and break the world record by more than three seconds. He was the only non-American to win one of the 13 gold swimming medals available at that Games - and became the first British man in 68 years to do so.

Wells' takes Olympic 100m gold

At 28, Allan Wells was considered old for a sprinter but age did not concern him as he travelled to Moscow with medals in mind.

The 100m field for the final contained many first-class sprinters despite the Americans boycotting the Games. And, 10.25 seconds after the starter's gun had fired, the race was over.

Wells and Cuba's Silvio Leonard were neck-and-neck the whole way down the track and recorded the same time. The photo-finish print needed to be examined. After a wait in which the identity of the gold medallist was the subject of intense debate, Wells was declared the winner.

