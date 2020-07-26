The story of how one Scottish sportswoman became 10,000m world champion months after giving birth, then won the New York marathon to prove a point, is hard to top.

As is the tale of the footballer who, barred from playing for Scotland, instead represented Italy and won the World Cup. Then there's Britain's most decorated female Olympian, and a couple of other other Olympic gold medallists.

It's not easy to rank one above the other, but that's exactly what we want you to do to decide who is Scotland's greatest sportswoman...

Katie Archibald

She's only 26, but Archibald has already achieved more than most could ever hope to in an entire sporting career.

The Glaswegian went to her first Olympics in Rio in 2016 and was part of Great Britain's team pursuit squad that won gold with Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand.

Since then, she has won gold and silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, secured World Championship gold in both the Madison and Omnium, and a flurry of European Championships golds.

Katherine Grainger

Britain's most decorated female Olympian, with four silver medals and a gold at London 2012. And the double sculls rower and Dame also has six world championship titles to her name.

For a while, it looked like that elusive Olympic gold would never come, but after silvers in Sydney, Athens and Beijing, Grainger finally stood atop the podium at London 2012 alongside Anna Watkins. With a silver in Rio in 2016, Grainger then became the first British woman to win medals at five successive Games.

Since her retirement, she has been appointed chair of UK Sport and remains a hugely-respected figure, now as administrator rather than athlete.

Catriona Matthew

Matthew has excelled in golf for a quarter of a century. As recently as last year, she captained the victorious Solheim Cup team at Gleneagles and then was appointed an OBE. The 50-year-old was recognised for services to golf, 10 years after becoming an MBE.

Matthew has a LPGA honour to her name in the form of the British Open, which she won in 2009, and won four times on the LPGA tour in total, and six on the European Tour.

She was a Solheim Cup regular as a player, too, making the team in the last eight competitions prior to her captaincy. In the last decade, she played 16 matches, winning eight and halving four.

Liz McColgan

From a council estate in Dundee to becoming world champion in Tokyo. McColgan's story is one of grit and determination, coupled with natural talent.

She rose to prominence following 10,000m gold at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh and two years later made a name for herself on the world stage in the Olympics. She led until the final stages but was out-sprinted by Olga Bondarenko, who subsequently broke the Olympic record. McColgan took silver, then retained her Commonwealth Gold two years later.

McColgan then had her first child, Eilish, before coming back from her year-long maternity break to win the 10,000m at the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo and accumulated an impressive double with the New York City Marathon that same year.

Rose Reilly

In the 1970s, there was no way for a woman to be a professional footballer in the UK, so the then 17-year-old Reilly left Ayrshire to follow her dream.

She started off with Reims in France, winning a league title, before moving to AC Milan. During her time in Italy, Reilly won eight Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and twice won the Golden Boot.

A huge hit, she was asked by the country's president to play for the national team - a move that led to her winning the 1984 Women's World Cup - having scored in the final - being named female world footballer of the year, and becoming a household name in her adopted homeland.

She was never to achieve the same level of fame in Scotland, though, as the governing body behind Scottish women's football banned Reilly from representing her country. No reason was ever given.

Shirley Robertson

Another Scot who has won Olympic gold, and another Scot who has set records in doing so.

Robertson broke onto the sailing scene towards the end of the nineties, and was named female world sailor of the year in 2000.

She secured her place in Olympic history by becoming the first British woman to win gold medals at consecutive Games. Winning her first gold in Sydney in 2000 also made Robertson the first Scottish woman to win an Olympic gold in an individual event, when she sailed her Europe-class yacht to victory.

She was awarded an MBE in 2000 and an OBE in 2005.

