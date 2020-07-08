Last updated on .From the section Scotland

The Esports League finals will be held solely online this year, with no gaming fans able to attend

BBC Scotland will stream the finals of Scotland's Esports League from 10-12 July as the country's top gamers compete for national titles.

Lockdown restrictions mean gamers cannot this year congregate to watch the finalists play, but the BBC Sport Scotland website and Esports Scotland's Twitch channel will show the action.

The finals are part of BIGFest, a weekend's celebration of gaming.

Teams will play three games - Rainbow Six Siege, CS:GO and Rocket League.

Organisers of the third Scottish Esports League finals are donating all proceeds from the event to NHS Charities Together.

James Hood, founder of Esports Scotland, said: "Esports is going from strength to strength in Scotland as well as globally.

"One of its strengths is that it can bring people together even when we can't physically meet up.

"We'll be disappointed not to meet the wonderful people of the Scottish gaming community in person this year at the league finals, but we still have lots of excitement and elite gaming to look forward to."

Effable Esports, King Penguin Overlords, Revenge GG and Pieroszki are the teams in the CS:GO semi-finals.

Chiefs Rat Tail, Endangered Esports,Emrys Esports, Audacity Esports, The Bhoys and Digital Dynasty are going for the Rocket League title, while the Rainbow Six Siege last four are Audacity, The Last Resort, Lionscreed and LDN Esports.

Scottish Esports League finals schedule

Friday

13:30-17:30 - Rainbow Six Siege - semi-final 1

18:00-22:00 - Rainbow Six Siege - semi-final 2

Saturday

12:00-15:30 - CS:GO - semi-final 1

17:30-21:00 - CS:GO - semi-final 2

Sunday

11:00-13:00 - Rocket League semi-finals

13:00-14:30 - Rocket League final

14:45-18:15 - CS:GO final

18:45-23:00 - Rainbow Six Siege final